Woman shot outside Burlington, Ont. gym; 2 men arrested

Two men from Hamilton have been charged with attempted murder after a 20-year-old woman was shot outside a Burlington basketball gym.

The incident happened on Feb. 6 just after 12 a.m. at The Playground Global, which is south of Highway 403 and east of Appleby Line.

Halton Regional Police Service said the victim was driving her vehicle out of a private parking lot at 952 Century Drive when she was shot.

“Multiple rounds were fired at the victim’s vehicle and one struck her in the head,” police said in a news release.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition. She remains in hospital in serious condition, HRPS said in a Feb. 11 release.

Last Friday, at about 3:10 a.m., 21-year-old Kheat Simon, of Hamilton, was arrested in a vehicle in Hamilton. Police said they believe he was driving the vehicle that fled the scene. He is facing three counts of attempted murder.

At about 7:15 p.m. that night, officers arrested 20-year-old Olupelumi Falodun, also of Hamilton. He was arrested in a vehicle in Oakville, police said.

Falodun is alleged to be the person responsible for the Feb. 6 shooting. He has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of discharge firearm with intent.

The accused were both held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police said they also executed three Criminal Code search warrants at residences in Hamilton as a result of this investigation, but have yet to recover the firearm used in the shooting.

They also said that the motive for this “targeted” shooting is still unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, including dashcam or video footage from the area, is asked to contact Halton police’s 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2316, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.