Woman shot Saturday morning found in front yard: Winnipeg police

A woman was found early Saturday morning suffering from a gunshot wound in a front yard in the city's Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.

Winnipeg police major crimes unit is now investigating the shooting which happened around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Police got a call about gunshots in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue. When officers got to the area, they found a woman in her 20s in a front yard suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

"There is some early indication that the shooting didn't take place outside," said Const. Rob Carver, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service.

Carver said the shooting does not appear to be random, but was not able to provide details of the shooting at this stage in the investigation.

No arrests have been made as of late Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.