Woman shot with 3D-printed gun in East Preston: N.S. RCMP
Police in the Halifax area say they are investigating after a woman was shot with a 3D-printed gun in East Preston, N.S.
Halifax District RCMP responded to a 911 call around 10 p.m. Sunday. A woman told police she had just been shot while at a property on Highway 7.
The 20-year-old woman from Cole Harbour, N.S., was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police learned the woman had been in the garage and heard a loud “bang” when she was shot.
Officers secured the garage and detained four people. A 20-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man was also arrested for obstructing a police officer.
Police say all five people were later released without charges.
On Monday, police executed a search warrant at the property. They say they found and seized a 3D-printed firearm and ammunition during their search.
Investigators currently believe the firearm was discharged unintentionally.
Police say their investigation is ongoing. They’re also reminding the public it is illegal to make 3D-printed guns in Canada.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
