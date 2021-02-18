Police in Abbotsford say they're investigating after a woman reported seeing a man climbing a ladder onto her balcony early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Robertson Avenue near Ware Street at about 4:30 a.m. A woman living on the second floor of an apartment building told police she "was awakened by a commotion on her balcony."

According to police, when she went to the balcony, the woman saw a man she didn't know climbing a ladder propped on her railing.

"When the man saw the resident, he quickly climbed down the ladder and fled down the street, looking over his shoulder as he ran. It appears that the ladder had been stolen from a nearby work vehicle," Abbotsford police said in a news release.

"It is unknown at this time what the suspect's intentions were."

Police describe the suspect as 6' tall and heavyset. He had on a dark jacket and grey sweatpants with a pair of shorts pulled over them at the time.

Police say residents should remember to close and lock their balcony doors and accessible windows, and remove bikes, tools or other valuable items that might attract thieves. Anyone leaving work tools and equipment in a vehicle overnight should make sure they're secured in or to the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.