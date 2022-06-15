Woman sprayed with 'sensory irritant' while meeting Facebook Marketplace seller: Halifax police
Police in Halifax are investigating after a woman was sprayed with a "sensory irritant" while meeting with someone to buy an item she saw for sale on social media.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons call on Tamarack Drive around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to police, a woman had made arrangements to meet and purchase an item from a Facebook Marketplace seller. However, police say the man did not provide the item and sprayed the sensory irritant into her vehicle.
The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 40 years old, between five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine inches tall with a heavy build.
Police say he was wearing a baseball hat, shorts and a black and red Reebok hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
How to create a Father's Day feastWant to try Emily Richards' recipes for Father's Day? Here's what you'll need to make her chili-coffee short ribs and halloumi salad.
-
Sault Ste. Marie exploring green burials.The city of Sault Ste. Marie is looking into offering green alternatives for burying the deceased.
-
Windsor designated 'Bird Friendly City' by Nature CanadaWindsor is Canada’s next certified “Bird Friendly City.”
-
'Don't need divisiveness': Victoria coffee roaster sparks conversation about employment equityA Victoria therapist who works with the LGBTQ2S+ community on employment opportunities says she appreciates the roaster's intention, but that it failed in its execution.
-
-
Popular fashion retailer Simons officially announces Halifax storeSimons, a popular Quebec-based retailer, is officially coming to Atlantic Canada.
-
Wicked weather moves over parts of the region ThursdayThe skies opened up over Simcoe County on Thursday as Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for areas south of Barrie.
-
Freeland to deliver speech on inflation and Canada's economyDeputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is giving what's expected to be a significant speech about the federal government's next steps to address inflation this afternoon.
-
Researchers studying rare fossilized turtle species discovered in Sask.A team of paleontologists are sharing their research into a rare fossilized smooth-shelled turtle specimen discovered in Saskatchewan.