Woman stabbed at Edmonton LRT station hours after premier's promise of more police on transit

One person was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a stabbing at an Edmonton LRT station.

Police were called to the South Campus/Fort Edmonton Park LRT station shortly after 8 p.m.

A woman was stabbed by an unknown woman after a verbal altercation, according to police.

She was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The attacker fled the area by getting on the bus.

Police got on the bus at Whitemud Drive and 53 Avenue and arrested the assailant without incident.

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Police say the attack was random and not targeted.

The assault happened hours after Alberta's premier promised additional police officers to improve safety on transit in Edmonton and Calgary.