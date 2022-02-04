Woman stabbed in central Edmonton dies, murder charge pending
CTV News Edmonton
Kerry McAthey
A woman is dead and a second-degree murder charge is pending after a stabbing in central Edmonton last week.
Police responded to reports of a stabbing near 101 Avenue and 120 Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25.
A woman police have identified as 47-year-old Natasha Rich was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, which she succumbed to on Wednesday.
An autopsy confirmed she was stabbed to death and the manner of death was homicide.
A 20-year-old woman who was known to the victim has been in police custody since the stabbing. Police are expected to lay a second-degree murder charge.
