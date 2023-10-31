iHeartRadio

Woman stabbed in Scarborough Tuesday night


A Toronto Police cruiser can be seen on Thurs., March 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A woman was stabbed in Scarborough Tuesday night, Toronto police say.

It happened at Warden Avenue and Huntingwood Drive.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics confirmed she has minor injuries.

Officers said the suspect, or suspects, are still outstanding.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police.

