Woman stabbed on CTrain platform, charges pending: police

Investigators say a fight between two women at a Calgary LRT station Wednesday night left one of them with serious stab wounds.

Officials told CTV News that police responded to a fight at the Centre Street CTrain station at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Reports indicated the verbal argument had escalated and one of the participants ended up being stabbed.

"The victim made her way onto a CTrain where a Good Samaritan pushed the help button for assistance," police told CTV News in a statement Thursday morning.

"The victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. She has since been upgraded to stable."

Investigators used security video to identify the suspect and track her to another location in downtown Calgary.

She was arrested without further incident.

Aggravated assault charges are pending.