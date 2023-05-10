Woman strikes 2 people with bouquet of flowers on TTC platform, threatens to push man onto tracks: police

Surveillance images of a woman who allegedly assaulted two men with a bouquet of flowers on a TTC platform and threatened to push one of them onto the tracks have been released by police.

In a news release, police said officers responded to a call for an assault at Sheppard-Yonge Station at approximately 4 p.m. on April 21.

Police said a woman was involved in an argument with a man on the subway platform before she struck him with a bouquet of flowers.

Another man started to film the incident and he was also struck by the woman with the bouquet of flowers and punched in the arm, according to police.

The woman then allegedly threatened to push the man onto the tracks.

Police released surveillance images of the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, on Wednesday in an effort to identify her.

She was last seen wearing a black and green camouflage Nike jacket, a black and green Gucci scarf, a blue toque, and black oversized sunglasses, police said. She was also carrying two green bags and a black back pack at the time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.