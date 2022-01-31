Woman strikes Guelph police officer with cup of coffee; charged with assault
A 30-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with allegedly assaulting a police officer on Saturday.
Guelph police said shortly after midnight, they responded to reports of a woman swearing and being belligerent with staff at a business in the area of Woodlawn Road West and Imperial Road North.
The woman was removed and advised not to return, but officers were called back to the business around two hours later, after the woman came back and became belligerent again.
The woman was located inside the business and arrested for causing a disturbance. During the arrest, the woman struck an officer on the side of the head with the same hand that was holding a full cup of coffee. The officer was not injured.
The woman was further charged with assaulting a police officer and will appear in Guelph court on March 15.
