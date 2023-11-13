Woman struck and killed by CTrain

A woman died after she was hit by the CTrain on Saturday night, police said.

Officials said the woman stepped into the path of the train at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, near the intersection of 36 Street and 16 Avenue N.E.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

The train was stopped as police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.