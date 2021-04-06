Woman struck by her own vehicle suffers life-altering injuries

An Adjala-Tosorontio woman is in the hospital suffering potentially life-altering injuries after being struck by her vehicle in a parking lot in Orillia, police say.

According to provincial police, the woman's truck was parked in a Murphy Road parking lot Thursday night when it rolled and subsequently pinned her.

Emergency crews were called to the area and found the vehicle against a nearby business.

Simcoe County Paramedics rushed the victim to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, where she was then airlifted to a Toronto hospital by Ornge air ambulance.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation team assisted, saying the incident "was caused by misfortune."

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.