Woman struck by transit bus in Dartmouth: police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
Halifax Regional Police is investigating after a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Dartmouth, N.S.
Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a report that a woman had been struck by a transit bus at the intersection of Windmill Road and Seapoint Road.
According to police, the incident happened when a Halifax Transit bus driver was making a left-hand turn onto Windmill Road from Seapoint Road and the bus struck the pedestrian with its mirror.
Police say the woman was crossing Windmill Road in a marked crosswalk from Ralston Avenue to Seapoint Road.
The woman, 31, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
The investigation is ongoing.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health Ministry to provide updateThe B.C. Ministry of Health will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Ottawa police charge six stunt drivers in one dayThe Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says one driver was stopped going 120 kilometres an hour on the Airport Parkway, where the speed limit is 70 km/h.
-
Appeal Court reduces sentence by half for Alberta woman who killed her husbandThe Alberta Court of Appeal has reduced the sentence for a woman who admitted to shooting her husband and dumping his body in a slough.
-
NDP wants Manitoba to create database with rapid test resultsThe Manitoba NDP is urging the province to create a database where people can report the results of their rapid antigen tests.
-
Design a doghouse for a robot puppy: TELUS Spark launches new competitionOfficials with TELUS Spark are inviting youth to help design a dog house for the centre's robotic dog.
-
Police seize cannabis, loaded gun during traffic stop for curfew violation in GatineauGatineau police conducting a traffic stop for a possible curfew violation this week discovered cannabis and a loaded revolver inside the vehicle.
-
Man killed in targeted Surrey shooting known to police, but not tied to gang conflict: homicide teamA man killed in a shooting over the weekend in Surrey has been identified as someone with a history of encounters with police.
-
COVID-19 inpatient numbers at LHSC rise even as testing declinesThere is a new record for the number of inpatients with COVID-19 at the London Health Sciences Centre as the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 324 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
-
Ontario's auditor general doesn't have the power to demand privileged documents, court rulesA court has ruled that Ontario's Auditor General Act does not give the auditor the power to demand access to documents covered by lawyer-client privilege.