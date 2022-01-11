Woman struck by transit bus in Dartmouth: police

Halifax Regional Police is investigating after a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Dartmouth, N.S.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a report that a woman had been struck by a transit bus at the intersection of Windmill Road and Seapoint Road.

According to police, the incident happened when a Halifax Transit bus driver was making a left-hand turn onto Windmill Road from Seapoint Road and the bus struck the pedestrian with its mirror.

Police say the woman was crossing Windmill Road in a marked crosswalk from Ralston Avenue to Seapoint Road.

The woman, 31, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

The investigation is ongoing.