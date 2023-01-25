Woman struck by vehicle in north Edmonton expected to survive

A woman in her 40s was hit by a vehicle on 160 Avenue east of 97 Street early Wednesday morning, Edmonton police say.

Around 6:30 a.m., a westbound SUV on 160 Avenue hit the woman when she entered the roadway, according to police. The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.

She was taken to hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

From their preliminary investigation, police do not believe speed and alcohol were factors.

Traffic in the area was relatively unaffected.