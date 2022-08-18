Woman struck by vehicle near Foothills Medical Centre
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Journalist/Producer
Ryan White
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after a vehicle struck her on a street near the Foothills Medical Centre Thursday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the 1300 block of 29th Street N.W., outside the main entrance to the hospital, at around 7:45 a.m. for reports of a collision.
EMS officials confirm the pedestrian, an adult woman, was transported by ambulance to hospital in serious but stable condition.
An investigation is underway into the incident.
