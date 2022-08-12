Woman struck, killed by train in Mississauga

A woman has been fatally struck Friday morning by a Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway freight train in Mississauga.

The incident occurred in the area of Dundas Street East and Cawthra Avenue around 6 a.m., according to Peel police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further information about the incident has not yet been released.

Train service has resumed on the Milton GO line after being held while police investigated.

In late July, a four-year-old girl was killed by a GO train in Mississauga. Following the incident, CP installed a fence to stop people from entering the tracks in that area.