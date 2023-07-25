Woman struck, killed by utility trailer while walking in Charlottetown
A woman has died after she was struck by a utility trailer while walking in Charlottetown Tuesday morning.
Charlottetown police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene near 102 Mount Edward Road at 7:45 a.m.
Police say the trailer was being hauled by a pick-up truck whose driver was travelling northbound.
The trailer detached from the truck when it hit the woman who was walking in the same direction, police say.
The 57-year-old woman died from her injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
Mount Edward Road is closed from Belvedere Avenue to Fairview Drive while a collision reconstructionist attends the scene.
There is no word on possible charges at this time.
Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage, or who witnessed the collision, to call them at 902-629-4172.
