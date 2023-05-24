Woman struck, killed while crossing street in Chinatown

A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Vancouver's Chinatown Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

In a statement, police say they were called to East Georgia Street between Main Street and Gore Avenue around 12:30 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck.

"Tragically, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is cooperating with the investigation," spokesperson Const. Tani Visintin says. "No further information is available at this time."

The road remains closed while police investigate and anyone with information or dashcam video is urged to call 604-717-3012.