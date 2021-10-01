Woman, stuck on bluff trying to save her dog, rescued by Calgary Fire Department

Calgary fire crews relied on their sharp skills and masterful training when it came to a unique rescue situation in Altadore Friday morning.

Officials say they were called to the scene by a witness who said a woman had fallen down a small cliff near the Elbow River.

"We were given a 911 call about a person who was trapped on the side of this bluff in Altadore. They were trying to retrieve their dog," said Kevin Wiens, acting West District Chief, with the Calgary Fire Department.

Once on scene, Wiens says crews immediately made sure the woman and her dog were safe where they were and then brought in additional squads to assist.

"We mobilized the technical rescue team and the aquatics rescue team to safely bring that person up out of that hazard area."

The victim was assessed by EMS and released.

Jennifer, the victim, and Erin, her companion, spoke to CTV News following the rescue and said their dogs were the ones who got themselves into a bad situation first by crossing a fence lining a pathway.

"They both went through the fence and my dog was able to figure out to get back up the steep part and her dog got stuck underneath a cliff and stood there crying," Erin said. "Against her better judgement, she went through the fence and slid down to try and get to her dog to try and rescue him."

Once she'd gone to try and save her dog Johnny, she quickly realized she was now in her own heap of trouble.

"It was very scary, very steep," Jennifer said, "but the fire team was amazing – the rescue team did a fantastic job."

Jennifer says Johnny was a very good dog when it came to the rescue as well.

"He did amazing sitting on the cliff waiting for supports – I am really proud of him," Jennifer said.

The CFD is prepared for sophisticated rescues such as these, Wiens says.

"We are constantly practicing these teams to make sure we are ready for such a situation, so when this occurred, it went like a well-oiled machine."

He's also glad that witnesses opted to call 911 instead of attempting to rescue the person themselves.

"That was definitely the best outcome for this day."