Woman suffers life-altering injuries in crash with tractor-trailer in Clearview Township

Police in Clearview Township say a woman has suffered life-altering injuries following a collision between a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle.

Emergency crews were called in shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, to the County Road 91 and Fairgrounds Road intersection.

OPP say a Collingwood woman has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with life-altering injuries from the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, as it will likely be closed for several hours while police investigate.

More information to follow as it becomes available.