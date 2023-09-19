Woman suffers serious burns following house fire in Whitby: police

A female has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries and a dog has died following a fire at a home in Whitby, Durham Regional Police say.

The fire broke out in the area of Garrard Road and Dryden Boulevard, near Taunton Road East and Thickson Road North, on Tuesday shortly before 4:30 a.m.

According to police, a female occupant suffered serious burns and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

A dog, police said, died in the fire.

The blaze is not believed to be suspicious and officers will be clearing the scene shortly, Durham Regional Police confirmed.