Woman suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run collision

A female pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a driver in a vehicle in the city’s east end.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the area of Highbury Avenue and Brydges Street just before midnight.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile the Traffic Management Unit remained on scene for several hours to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

According to police the vehilce fled the scene. A vehicle description has not been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the event is asked to come forward. Police are also looking for potential dashcam or security footage.

The area has since reopened.