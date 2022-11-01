Woman suspected of arson on Pender Island, B.C., identified: RCMP

Mounties with the Outer Gulf Islands RCMP say they have identified a woman who's believed to have started a fire at a Home Hardware on Pender Island, B.C.

The fire was set on Oct. 9 in the store's lumber storage area and caused an estimated $10,000 in damage, police say.

On Oct. 28, Mounties released a photo of a woman who was suspected of starting the fire. At the time, police said it appeared the woman had arrived on Pender Island on Oct. 8 aboard a BC Ferries vessel that departed from Vancouver Island.

On Tuesday, RCMP said the arson suspect had been identified and that the investigation was ongoing.

"The RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter," said RCMP in a release.