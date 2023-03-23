Woman suspected of ATM thefts in 2021 remains at large: Chilliwack RCMP

The suspect in a series of ATM thefts that happened 20 months ago in the Upper Fraser Valley remains at large, prompting a public appeal by Chilliwack RCMP.

In July 2021, a woman dressed as a janitor allegedly broke into four different banks and stole large quantities of cash, according to a statement issued Thursday.

Mounties shared photos of the female suspect, taken from one of the targeted banks' security cameras.

On the day of the thefts, the suspect wore a black ball cap, black pants, bright blue collared t-shirt, a blue surgical face mask and latex gloves.

According to security video, she was also carrying a backpack style vacuum cleaner, and Mounties estimate the suspect stands about five feet tall.

While the amount of cash stolen isn’t included in the police statement, Mounties did reveal that this ATM theft investigation has spanned multiple jurisdictions.

With the support of multiple Vancouver Island District RCMP agencies, Chilliwack RCMP executed a search warrant at a property in Nanaimo on March 8, according to the release.

“This search warrant resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of cash an several high-value assets believed to be purchased through the proceeds of crime,” Mounties wrote in the statement, which locates the residence in the 2600 block of Barnes Road.

Chilliwack RCMP are now asking for the public’s help to identify the woman, as well as a dark-coloured pickup truck linked to the crime spree.

Anyone with information regarding the woman or suspect vehicle is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file 2021-32517.