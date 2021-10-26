Woman taken to hospital after being hit by train in southeast Edmonton

A 34-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a train in southeast Edmonton on Tuesday morning.

Police say the woman was walking westbound on the north sidewalk when she tried to run across the railway tracks at Maple Road near 8 Street.

The woman was hit by the front of a northbound train and taken to hospital by paramedics, according to police.

The train has been moved down the tracks and an investigation is ongoing.

TRAFFIC BLOCKED OFF

Streets near Maple Road and 8 Street reopened around 10:30 a.m. after being closed for part of the morning.

Some residents of the Tamarack neighbourhood say they were essentially locked out of their community by the road closure.

“I live on the other side of the train track and unfortunately, that’s the only way,” said Jody Solomon.

“We're really hoping that with the new mayor in the city that this is something that can get looked at,” she said.

“If there was an accident or somebody in need there'd be no crews that would be able to get through.”

Last January, residents of the neighbouring Maple Crest community voiced similar concerns after fire trucks en route to a residential fire were delayed by a crossing train.

The communities are located southwest of the interchange at Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive.

Maple Road serves as the main thoroughfare in and out of the area.

Meridian Road serves as an alternate route, though residents described it to CTV News as “unpaved” and “unmaintained.”