Woman taken to hospital after Brampton shooting

A woman has been taken to hospital after being shot in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said they responded to reports of a shooting near Candy Crescent and Major Williams Sharpe Drive at around 9:45 a.m.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they transported a woman to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said she was conscious and breathing when she was found.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, police said. No suspect description is available so far.