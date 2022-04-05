Woman taken to hospital after tree collapses on Langford mobile home
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Neighbours say one woman was taken to hospital after a large tree crashed down onto a mobile home in Langford, B.C., on Monday night.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park on Florence Lake Road.
Park residents tell CTV News they heard a loud crash and then lost electricity.
One woman was inside the trailer when it was hit by the tree. Neighbours say she was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Areas of the park were still without power Tuesday morning while workers were on scene to remove the tree, which had collapsed through the centre of the mobile home causing extensive damage.
