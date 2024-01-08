Woman taken to hospital following collision on Ring Road
Digital Journalist - CTV News Regina
Drew Postey
A woman was taken to hospital Monday morning following a two vehicle collision on Regina’s Ring Road, police said.
Officers, along with Regina Fire and EMS were called to the scene between the Assiniboine Avenue and Wascana Parkway exits around 8:30 a.m., Regina police said in an email.
According to police, the woman was taken to hospital for injuries that appeared to be non life-threatening.
Traffic appeared to be delayed in the area following the collision.
-
