Woman taken to hospital following downtown Sudbury attack

Greater Sudbury Police are investigating an assault that took place in downtown Sudbury early Monday evening.

Few details are available, but police told CTV News that they received a call around 5:10 p.m. to respond to the attack, which took place near the corner of Elm and Beech streets.

The victim was assaulted with a weapon and taken to Health Sciences North with unknown injuries. A suspect had not yet been arrested as of Monday evening.

This story will be updated when more details are available.