A 38-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries following a collision between a car and a logging truck Saturday morning.

RCMP say around 12:40 a.m., members with Moncton Fire, Ambulance New Brunswick, and the RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Route 126 in Moncton.

Upon arrival, crews located a heavily damaged car with a woman trapped inside. Emergency crews had to use hydraulic rescue tools to remove the woman from the vehicle.

The woman, 38, was eventually freed and was taken to hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the logging truck, which had no logs on it at the time of the collision, was not injured.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency crews worked on the scene, but has since reopened.

Police would not say if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.