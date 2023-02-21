Woman, teen girl found dead in Richmond home; no suspects sought

A woman and a teenage girl were found dead in a Richmond home on Monday and police say there are "no outstanding suspects" in the case.

According to a statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, the Richmond RCMP were called to the home on the 6500-block of Barnard Drive for "a report of a deceased female."

Upon arrival, they found the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl.

"IHIT investigators believe this to be an isolated incident with no outstanding suspects. The two victims were related," the media release said, without providing details of the pair's relationship.

"At this time, the victims are not being identified to allow for proper notification of the family."

IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti described what happened as a "tragedy" and encouraged those impacted in the community who need support to reach out to Richmond RCMP's victim services.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448)