Woman, teen, one-year-old die in East Port Hebert, N.S., crash

A woman, a teenager and a one-year-old girl have died following a crash in East Port Hebert, N.S., on Monday.

RCMP, fire and EHS responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 103 around 3:20 p.m.

Police say the car was travelling west when it left the road and ended up in a ditch.

The driver, a 38-year-old woman from Blockhouse, suffered serious injuries. She was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The passengers – a 42-year-old woman from Yarmouth, a 17-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl – were pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist was on scene, but it has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.