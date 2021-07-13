Woman tells court she didn't see Linda O'Leary drink after boat crash that killed two
A young woman says she didn't see Linda O'Leary drink any alcohol or anyone hand her a drink after a boat crash that killed two people.
Francesca Hawkes, a friend of O'Leary's son, was at the family's cottage when the fatal collision took place the night of Aug. 24, 2019.
Hawkes says she helped care for another passenger who was injured after the O'Leary boat returned, but did not see O'Leary drink anything or hear her mention alcohol.
O'Leary has pleaded not guilty to one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.
Court has heard she was at the helm when the O'Leary boat struck another vessel on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto. Her husband, celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary, was also aboard, as was one of their friends.
A provincial police officer testified Monday that Linda O'Leary registered an "alert range" blood alcohol level in a breath test shortly after the incident, but that O'Leary told her she had only had one drink, and it was after the crash.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2021.
