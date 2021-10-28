Woman testifies seeing Sheree Fertuck's truck the night she went missing

The defence called its first witness in the Greg Fertuck murder trial, whose testimony disputes the Crown’s timeline of the alleged killing.

Fertuck is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Sheree Fertuck.

Sheree was last seen on Dec. 7, 2015 at around 1:30 p.m. leaving her family farm near Kenaston, Sask. to go haul gravel nearby.

Sheree’s semi-truck was found abandoned at the gravel pit with her keys, phone and jacket left inside. She has never been found.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2015, surveillance footage shows Fertuck at a physiotherapy appointment.

Afterwards, at around 2 p.m., the Crown believes Fertuck went to the gravel pit and shot Sheree.

Mary Ellen Lowdermilk took the stand as the defence’s first witness.

Lowdermilk testified she is friends with Sheree’s family and lives near her family farm.

Lowdermilk told court she saw Sheree’s truck drive past her home at around 5 p.m. the day Sheree went missing.

The witness testified she saw the truck from her living room, about 250 feet from the road.

Lowdermilk said she recognized the truck by its colour and the trailer used for hauling gravel.

Defence lawyer Mike Nolin asked Lowdermilk how she knew it was Sheree’s truck.

Lowdermilk said Sheree drove past her home about three times per day and Sheree would bring her truck into her family’s shop for maintenance.

At the same time Lowdermilk claimed to have seen Sheree’s semi, surveillance footage shows Fertuck at a carwash in Saskatoon cleaning his truck bed.

The Crown suggested it was dark at the time of the sighting and questioned the accuracy of Lowdermilk’s account.

Earlier in the trial, court heard from Sgt. Tiffany Climenhaga — the lead investigator in the case.

The defence asked Climenhaga why witness statements claiming to see Sheree’s semi-truck weren’t explored further.

Climenhaga said the accounts were deemed to be inaccurate; witnesses were mistaken.

A speck of blood, matching Sheree’s DNA, was detected on Fertuck’s tailgate.

Fertuck was the target of an undercover police tactic called a “Mr. Big sting.”

He was offered work for a criminal group and was told to be honest about any issues that could affect the organization.

After months of building trust and loyalty, Fertuck told the crime boss he shot Sheree twice — once in the shoulder, once in the head.

When questioned by police about the confession, Fertuck said he “made it up” to impress the members.

The Mr. Big sting evidence is in a voir dire: a trial within a trial, to determine the admissibility of evidence.

Admissibility hearings are required for Mr. Big stings, to ensure no abuse of process by undercover officers.

Justice Richard Danyliuk is presiding over the case.