Woman threatens employee with needle after shoplifting: Guelph police

Guelph police have charged a Cambridge woman they say stole products from as store and then threatened an employee with a needle.

According to a news release, the woman entered the business on Woodlawn Road West around 1 a.m. Monday.

She allegedly leftthe store with around $250 worth of product, and when an employee tried to stop her, she threatened them with a needle.

Police say they later found the woman behind a nearby business.

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.