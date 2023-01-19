Woman tied up by armed suspects during home invasion: Windsor police

Windsor police are looking for three suspects after an armed home invasion on the west end of the city.

Officers responded to a call about a reported break-in at a house in the 300 block of McEwan Avenue on Wednesday around 2 p.m.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that three suspects armed with firearms had forced entry into the residence and assaulted a 27-year-old man, who suffered minor injuries. A 26-year-old woman was tied up, but not harmed during the incident.

Investigators believe the intruders eventually left the home without stealing any money or belongings.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Arabic male between 40 and 50 years old, with buzzed salt-and-pepper hair and a scruffy beard. At the time of the incident, he wore a black baseball hat, beige coat, blue jeans and black Nike running shoes. He may also have been wearing a bulletproof vest.

Suspect #2: Light-skinned black male, approximately 20 years old, 5’4”, with brown eyes. At the time of the incident, he wore a black ski mask, black Nike zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black pants and boots. He also had a small camouflage duffle bag strapped across his body.

Suspect #3: Male (race unknown), approximately 5’6”, with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he wore all black clothing and carried a black handgun.

Investigators ask anyone who lives in the area to check their security cameras or dashcams for evidence related to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.