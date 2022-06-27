Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP

A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.

Police tell CTV News Edmonton the woman was trampled by multiple horses after she was thrown from her horse around 7:10 p.m.

Occupational Health and Safety confirmed that the victim was a volunteer.

The Ponoka Stampede is remaining tight lipped on the death.

“In our opening practice last night we did have an incident with one of the wranglers,” said President Jason Cline on Monday.

“We’re going through all the procedures now to see if there’s anything. Something we’ve done for the last 50 years. So when you have horses and animals of all types, sometimes an accident will happen and that’s really all I can say right now.”

OHS is now investigating. A verbal stop work order has been issued for the "wild horse" segment of the grandstand ceremonies.

The Ponoka Stampede is scheduled to start on Monday.

Cline said something would be done to honour the rider, but did not elaborate further on any plans.