Woman transported to hospital after crash on Hwy 401 in Cambridge

A woman has been transported to hospital after an SUV pulling a camper lost control and rolled on Highway 401 eastbound near Homer Watson Boulevard in Cambridge.

In a tweet, OPP said a family of five was inside the SUV at the time of the collision that also involved a delivery truck. The driver of the truck – which was seen upside down in a photo posted by police – was uninjured.

Police are warning drivers to expect heavy delays in the area.

