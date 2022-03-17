iHeartRadio

Woman treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Ottawa's east end

image.jpg

Ottawa paramedics say a woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to a crash on North River Road at Donald Street, near the Rideau River, at 4:50 p.m. Thursday.

Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a woman was struck by the driver of a vehicle.  She was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Ottawa police continue to investigate

