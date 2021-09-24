Woman treated for serious injuries after a fire in a Carling Avenue apartment
A woman in her 70s is in serious condition in hospital after a morning fire in the kitchen of an apartment in Ottawa's west end.
Emergency crews responded to a fire in a third floor apartment at a building on Carling Avenue, in the Lincoln Fields area, just after 10 a.m. Friday.
Ottawa fire says it received a 911 call from the occupant of an apartment saying there was a fire in the oven and the door could not be closed. The caller was calling from the hallway, and the 911 call-taker advised the person not to re-enter the apartment.
Officials say the first crew of firefighters on scene made its way through heavy black smoke inside the apartment to extinguish the fire.
The caller did not want to evacuate the building because their cat was still inside the apartment. Firefighters rescued the cat and reunited with its owner downstairs.
Ottawa paramedics say four people were assessed on scene for respiratory injuries linked to smoke inhalation.
The woman in her 70s was transported to hospital in serious condition
The three other patients – a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s, and a woman in her 70s - were also transported to hospital in stable condition.
