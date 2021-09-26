Woman treated for smoke inhalation after a basement fire in Heatherington Road townhouse

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation after an afternoon fire in a townhouse in Ottawa's south end.

Ottawa fire received a 911 call just before 1 p.m. reporting smoke coming out of the backdoor of a unit in a seven-unit townhouse complex on Heatherington Road, near Albion Road.

When firefighters arrived on scene, one crew started a "fast attack" of the fire, while another crew started evacuating adjoining units.

The fire was located in the basement of the home.

Ottawa fire says crews were able to keep the fire contained to the basement, and none of the adjoining units were affected.

Ottawa Paramedics said Sunday afternoon a woman was transported to the Ottawa Hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

