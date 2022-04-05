Woman, two children hurt in Wellesley crash involving horse and buggy
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a collision involving a black Mazda 3 and a horse and buggy in Wellesley on Tuesday that left three people in hospital.
It happened just before 3:40 p.m. on Manser Road, between Perth Line and Deborah Glaister Line.
The road was closed in both directions for several hours.
According to the Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services three people in the buggy were taken to hospital.
Police say a 39-year-old Perth County woman, who was driving the buggy, was air lifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, a three-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, were transported to Stratford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car, a 60-year old Elgin County man, was assessed at the scene for minor injuries, and refused transport to the hospital.
The cause of the collision is not clear at this time.
Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
