Woman uninjured after house fire in Victoria

Firefighters say a woman was able to escape a house fire in Victoria on Monday morning.

The fire took place at a home along Denman Street, according to acting battalion Chief Todd Harris with the Victoria Fire Department.

Harris says "smoke and flames" could be seen when crews arrived, but that the fire was quickly dealt with.

"Our crews made entry and confined it from the outside," he said.

Harris says a woman was inside of the home when the fire started but was able to escape the property relatively uninjured.

"She suffered a bit of smoke inhalation but she's doing fine from B.C. Ambulance reports," he said.

Fire crews are expected to remain at the scene until late Monday morning to make sure all hotspots within the building are extinguished.

Harris says the cause of the fire is currently unknown.