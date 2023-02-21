Woman uses needle as weapon following alleged theft: Regina police

Two women were charged after allegedly assaulting employees of a central Regina business following an attempted theft.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, just after 12 p.m., officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to a business on the 900 block of Albert Street.

Two women were reported to have stolen merchandise and assaulted workers in their attempts to flee, an RPS news release said.

RPS units responded and arrested a 17-year-old and a 40-year-old woman. Police claimed both woman resisted arrest.

Through an investigation, Regina police learned that the 40-year-old suspect had threatened employees and swung a needle at them, while the 17-year-old had physically assaulted an employee, the release said.

Following the investigation, the 40-year-old suspect was charged with assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000, and resisting arrest.

The 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with assault, resisting arrest, and theft under $5,000.

Both of the accused are set to make their appearances on these charges in provincial court in Regina on March. 30.