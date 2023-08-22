Woman walking in alley struck by baton, Timmins man charged

A Timmins man has been charged following an assault last month in an alleyway on Cedar Street.

In a news release Tuesday, Timmins police said the attack took place July 8 and was part of a disturbance involving several people who had congregated in the area.

The victim, 24, was hit with the baton as she walked down the alley. Police have been looking for the 18-year-old suspect since then.

He was arrested Monday in Timmins and charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused has been released from police custody and has a court date of Sept 12 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.