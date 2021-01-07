Mounties say a woman out for a walk in Nanaimo was surprised when cash began falling from the sky around her.

Police say in a news release the woman was walking on a street in north Nanaimo on Monday when a car “went flying past her.”

Seconds later, money started floating down around her.

The vehicle didn't stop and the woman didn't get a plate number or vehicle description before picking up the cash and going to police.

"It happens from time to time," RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien told CTV News. "This amount though is one of the highest that I have seen in probably the last five or 10 years."

The RCMP say they've had no reports of lost money and the owner may not even be aware the cash flew out the window.

The undisclosed amount of cash will be held for 90 days and if the lawful owner isn't found, the finder will get to keep the windfall.

With files from The Canadian Press