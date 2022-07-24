Woman wanted after dog allegedly stolen in Toronto
Toronto police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after a young dog was stolen earlier this month.
In a news release issued Sunday, investigators said that on July 5, the accused stole the dog from its rightful owner who resides in the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive.
The dog is described by police as a female terrier named Bella. The dog is younger than one year, weighs 40 to 50 pounds, and has a tan coat with a white patch on her chest.
Since the date of the alleged theft, the dog has not been located or returned to its owner and police have identified Tiffany Ellis, 26, as a suspect.
She is wanted on a charge of theft under $5,000.
Investigators said they are concerned the dog may have been sold or given away by the accused.
Images of the dog have been released by police in an effort to locate her.
Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers.
