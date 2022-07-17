Woman wanted after fires intentionally set in Toronto's west end

Toronto police are looking to identify a woman who allegedly committed arson in the city’s Weston area this weekend.

The incidents happened on Saturday, July 16 near Weston Road and Sykes Avenue, which is south of Lawrence Avenue West.

According to investigators, shortly before 12:30 a.m., a woman set fire to four separate vehicles parked on the street on Weston Road, near Victoria Avenue.

She also reportedly set an object on fire on the front porch of a house on Sykes Avenue. This resulted in the house being engulfed in flames, police said.

The woman reportedly continued south and lit garbage on fire out front of 1551 Weston Rd.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a Black woman with light skin and short hair.

She was last seen wearing a long jacket, sandals, and a scarf, and carrying a tote bag.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-1200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.