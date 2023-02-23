Woman wanted for 2022 murder of Saint John man turns herself in to police

A woman wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a man in Saint John, N.B., has turned herself in to police.

Sarah Belzil, 36, was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for the murder of Justin David Breau, who was stabbed to death in the city last summer.

Police say Belzil is currently in custody. She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The Saint John Police Force responded to a stabbing at a residence on Charles Street on Aug. 17, 2022.

Police believe three masked men forced their way into the apartment and stabbed Breau, before fleeing on foot.

Breau received first aid at the scene and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SIX CHARGED, ONE SUSPECT AT LARGE

Belzil is the sixth person charged with first-degree murder in Breau’s death.

Now that Belzil has turned herself in, five of those people in custody, but one is still at large.

Evan Lous Tobias, 28, is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Tobias is described as six feet tall with a medium build. He has black curly hair and brown eyes. Tobias has a tattoo on his left cheek and above his right eye.

Police say Tobias should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information on Tobias’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The following people were all arrested and charged last month with first-degree murder in Breau’s death.

Charles William Shatford, 47.

Donald Robert Walker, 50.

Dustin Walker-Hammond, 24.

Travis Boudreau, 32.

Shatford, Walker and Walker-Hammond all had court appearances Thursday. They are due back in court on March 8.

Boudreau is due in court on March 7.

BREAU WAS CHARGED IN MURDER

In December 2020, Breau was found not guilty in the 2019 shooting death of Mark Shatford.

In August, police wouldn’t say what role, if any, that played in their investigation.

“The Major Crime Unit has been developing a list of suspects based on information that we are receiving and continue to receive," Saint John Police Force Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca said at the time.